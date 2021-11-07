An hour from Liverpool, a magical Christmas woodland with amazing illumination and sound.

A magnificent illuminated woodland in the heart of Cheshire is an hour’s journey from Liverpool.

Every winter, the Magical Woodland at Blakemere Village is a family event that mixes lights, sounds, and music to bring the 15-acre woodland to life.

The lights are discovered on a one-way walking track that takes about an hour and a half to complete.

We went to the regular illuminated spectacle that has been going on for the past three weeks, and now Magical Woodland is getting ready for Christmas.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the illuminations from the regular Magical Woodland, as well as additional Christmassy things to see and do, beginning November 26.

There are food and drink kiosks at the beginning and conclusion of the trail, in addition to the amazing lights and sounds.

Pizza, burgers, hotdogs, fish and chips, waffles, donuts, and even a firepit where you can toast marshmallows are all available.

A Margherita pizza (£7), cheesy garlic pizza bread (£8), garlic and herb dip (£1), and waffles (£4.50 each) were among our choices.

Outdoor seating is available around the food and drink huts, but there isn’t enough to accommodate everyone, especially during busy times, so expect to stand and eat!

We recommend wearing wellies because the walk takes place in a woodland and the trail can be very muddy and slippery in places if it has been raining.

Christmas at Magical Woodland takes place at Blakemere Village in Cheshire, CW8 2EB, from November 26 to January 2, 2022.

Children’s tickets are £15.50, adults’ tickets are £19.95, and family tickets are £60. (two adults and two children).