An furious father claims that the school’s restroom ban embarrassed a girl who was on her menstruation.

A teen who was denied access to a restroom while on her period has accused a school of embarrassing her.

Northampton International Academy’s new policy of locking toilets during lectures, which was implemented when the school reopened after the lockdown, has been criticized by the pupil’s father.

Although students with a bathroom pass are allowed to use the restroom during class, the father believes it is “distressing” for young women to be obliged to “signpost when they are on their period.”

At the beginning of September, just after school reopened, his daughter wanted to use the restroom urgently.

She had to text her mother, who then called the school to request that her daughter use the restroom, according to Northants Live.

“A young woman should not have to jump through so many hoops to maintain her hygiene and dignity,” said the father, who did not want to be identified in order to protect his daughter’s privacy.

“This policy would not be tolerated in any workplace.”

He went on to say that he had written to the school and sought to call a member of the senior leadership team, but that no one was available to speak with.

The school has defended the policy, claiming that it was implemented to “maximize teaching time and avoid disturbing classes.”

Tampons or sanitary towels should be changed at least every four hours, if not more frequently, according to NHS guidelines.

According to Plan International UK, a children’s charity that promotes gender equality, 48% of girls aged 14 to 21 in the UK are embarrassed by their period.

“I’m confident that any youngster who needs to use the restroom, especially for personal hygiene reasons, is less likely to perform well in class,” the father continued.

“It is ludicrous to me that school administrators would contemplate removing the choice for children to use the toilet as a viable, ethical, or long-term means of behavior control.”

“After returning to our normal school routines, we have reinstated procedures where the main school restrooms are open for use as usual at the beginning of the day, throughout break times, lunchtimes, and at the conclusion of the day,” a school spokesman said.

