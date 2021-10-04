An eyewitness to a shark attack describes the bite of a California surfer as “nice and slow.”

A man surfing in California’s Bodega Bay was viciously mauled by a shark described by one eyewitness as “a large one.”

Onlookers described the terrifying moment a man surfer was bitten by a great white shark in an area known for great white shark cruising.

The immediate aftermath of the shark attack was detailed by an unknown eyewitness questioned at the scene by Sonoma County local news agency The Press Democrat.

“I was out with around five guys when I heard a few of people cry ‘shark’ about 50 meters away, near the river mouth, where it typically happens,” he explained.

“When people yell ‘shark,’ they usually keep out of it. But then I heard the fellow scream and realized he’d been bitten.

“As soon as we heard he’d been bitten, we immediately jumped in. We had to carry him in. He was put on a longboard by us.

“One of the locals is a doctor,” says the narrator. He tourniqueted the man, hauled him up on a longboard, cut off his [wet]suit, sat for about 40 minutes, and then the ambulances arrived—a fantastic reaction time.

“He handled it admirably. I knew his name, but I’m not going to tell you what it is since he doesn’t want it out. He handled it like a champ the entire time. He wasn’t passed out the entire time he was carried up the stairs; he was fully awake.”

“What happened was he was lying prone on his board, paddling, when a big shark came up to his side from the bottom, bit him, clamped down on the board and the top of his back of his hamstring, and ripped a piece out of his hamstring.

“However, he wasn’t bleeding profusely. He wasn’t even squirting.”

When queried about the size of the shark that carried out the attack, the onlooker indicated that the shark was larger than typical.

“When you look at his board, the shark’s mouth is broader than his board, because there are teeth marks all the way across the bottom of the board,” he explained. As a result, it was a colossal undertaking.

“I’m no shark expert, but his board indicates that the mouth is larger than it is deep. This is a condensed version of the information.