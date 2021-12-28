The Washington Newsday
Abdullah Akram has been missing since Tuesday December 28 in Toxteth

An ‘extensive’ search for a missing 11-year-old kid is begun.

An 11-year-old child has been missing since this morning, and Merseyside Police is conducting “extensive” searches for him.

Abdullah Akram, an 11-year-old boy, was reported missing on the morning of Tuesday, December 28.

Abdullah was last seen around 10.10 a.m. on Belvidere Road in Toxteth.

Merseyside Police is conducting intensive searches for the missing kid, according to the force.

Abdullah is a Middle Easterner with a thin body and a height of 4ft 10in.

He was last spotted in a black Nike tracksuit with black Adidas shoes and a little backpack.

He is rumored to hang around in Toxteth.

If anyone sees Abdullah, please report it to Merseyside Police using this form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.

They’ve also said that anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact them via Twitter at @MerPolCC or by calling 101.

