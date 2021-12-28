An ‘extensive’ search for a missing 11-year-old kid is begun.

An 11-year-old child has been missing since this morning, and Merseyside Police is conducting “extensive” searches for him.

Abdullah Akram, an 11-year-old boy, was reported missing on the morning of Tuesday, December 28.

Abdullah was last seen around 10.10 a.m. on Belvidere Road in Toxteth.

A 25-year-old man died after falling from the M56 motorway bridge.

Merseyside Police is conducting intensive searches for the missing kid, according to the force.

Abdullah is a Middle Easterner with a thin body and a height of 4ft 10in.

He was last spotted in a black Nike tracksuit with black Adidas shoes and a little backpack.

He is rumored to hang around in Toxteth.

If anyone sees Abdullah, please report it to Merseyside Police using this form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.

They’ve also said that anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact them via Twitter at @MerPolCC or by calling 101.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.