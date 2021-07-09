An expert has warned England fans that if they take a sick day after the Euro 2020 final, they risk losing their jobs.

Fans who plan to take a sick day to celebrate England’s qualification for the Euro 2020 final have been cautioned that they risk losing their jobs.

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy will take place at Wembley Stadium at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

England fans were in raptures after Harry Kane’s extra-time winner against Denmark on Wednesday, but a prominent employment lawyer has advised workers to be cautious with any post-match celebrations if the Three Lions win on Sunday.

After being caught on TV, an England fan who took a sick day to go to Wembley Stadium was fired.

Stephensons’ associate solicitor specialising in commercial law, Adam Pennington, said: “With the nation’s attention and imagination focused on Sunday night’s championship game, Monday is likely to be more difficult than usual for the country’s workforce. Win or lose, England fans are certain to have a few aches and pains, leading to many individuals deciding not to go to work on Monday morning.

“Regardless of how appealing your bed might be after a night of partying or commiserating, evidence that an illness was feigned will almost certainly result in disciplinary action, which could lead to dismissal.

“Employees may choose to submit yearly leave requests, but keep in mind that the employer will almost always demand a minimum notice period before authorizing leave, and such authorization is normally at the manager’s discretion.

“While many employers will be understanding and realistic about the final on Sunday, failing to show up to work because you had a few too many the night before is never going to go down well and might end up being a stunning own goal.”

On Sunday, the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy will begin at 8 p.m.