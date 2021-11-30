An ex-Tory councillor has been left ‘penniless’ as a result of Jeremy Corbyn’s tweet about the terror attack in Liverpool.

After being forced to pay damages, a former Tory councillor who tweeted a doctored photograph of ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn the day after the Liverpool terror incident says he is now “penniless.”

Paul Nickerson, a councillor in Yorkshire’s East Riding, tweeted a doctored image of Mr Corbyn holding a Remembrance wreath as he walked towards the scene of the blast outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Cllr Nickerson received a lot of backlash for the tweet, which he eventually deleted, and the Conservative Party suspended him.

He then agreed to pay former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn damages, which he stated will be donated to charity, including one in Liverpool.

Cllr Nickerson has since claimed that the scenario has left him ‘penniless’ in a social media post.

He briefly established a GoFundMe campaign to aid with his expenses, but it was quickly pulled after only raising £30.

“The things we say about other people, particularly stuff like that, effect individuals,” the councillor told Hull Live.

“I’m in a really difficult financial situation as a result of this; it’s been a brief, sharp shock because you realize there are major implications to things you didn’t realize before.”

“It’s critical to understand how litigation works; if you believe you can do something like this without consequences, you’re mistaken; it will negatively impact your life.”

“Lawyers will become involved, and you can’t afford to take that chance since the fees will be much higher.”

“The greatest thing to do is to attempt to be kind as often as possible in what you say and do,” he continued. “I typically strive to do that but fail.”

“I’m going through a trying time, and it’s knocked me down, but I’m determined to get back to the things I was doing in my ward with more zeal.”

“I don’t want to whine about it; I want to repair it, and there’s only so much time I can sit in the stocks.”

Cllr Nickerson went on to say that he has now pledged to raise $10,000. “The summary has come to an end.”