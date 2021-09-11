An ex-teacher who was “obsessed” with a 10-year-old girl was found guilty of stalking her.

In Johnson County, Kansas, a 59-year-old former elementary school teacher was convicted guilty of stalking a 10-year-old student.

The Kansas City Star said that James Loganbill, of Lenexa, was convicted of reckless stalking on Wednesday after a trial that included testimony from the nameless victim, who is now 12 years old.

Loganbill was teaching at Meadow Lane Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, when he took more than 240 photos and films of the victim’s legs and buttocks. He was arrested in June of last year.

The young lady stated that she is afraid of being alone at night and that she has nightmares as a result of the event. She testified in court, “It makes me kind of terrified of males now, just in general.”

On the basis of the girl’s testimony, the testimony of other witnesses, and Loganbill’s own admissions to police, Johnson County District Judge Thomas Sutherland ruled Loganbill guilty.

Loganbill did not testify during the trial, which was held through Zoom with no jury present.

In March 2020, Loganbill confessed to school officials and a detective that he was attracted to and fascinated with the girl, particularly when she wore black leggings in class.

The investigating officer, Olathe Police Detective William King, said that many of the 230 images and 31 films Loganbill took of the girl between August 2019 and March 2020 were of the victim wearing tights from the waist down. The photographs and movies were discovered on his personal phone and an iPad given by Olathe Public Schools.

The victim’s social media activity were also watched by the former teacher. According to Fox 4 Kansas, police discovered proof on the devices that Loganbill searched up the location of her dance class and contests.

According to the publication, King said, “In my perspective, that goes beyond merely pictures in a classroom.” “That, in my opinion, elevates it to a level that concerns me.”

Loganbill also used the devices to search for information depicting instructors having sex with children and other porn sites, according to the investigating officer, but no child pornography was found on his phone or iPad.

Loganbill was not charged with having physical sexual contact with anyone.

Loganbill’s interest in the girl was first observed by the girl’s friends, who informed her parents. Before the coronavirus shutdown, one of the parents reported it to the school principal in March of last year.

Loganbill resigned from his position at the school the next day when the principal received the complaint. After that, he applied for retirement.