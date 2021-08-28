An ex-priest who ran an East Timor children’s shelter has been charged with sexually abusing minors.

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., indicted a Roman Catholic priest this week for allegedly sexually abusing children in a “shelter home” he built abroad.

Richard Daschbach, 84, was accused on Thursday in Timor-Leste, better known as East Timor, with seven charges of engaging in illegal sexual behavior. Daschbach, a U.S. citizen, was born in Pennsylvania but has lived in Timor-Leste for over 50 years. In 1992, he founded the Topu Honis shelter. At least 15 of his claimed victims have come forward since 2018, alleging that he sexually abused them while they were children at the shelter.

The Vatican defrocked Daschbach in 2018 after he allegedly admitted to sexually abusing youngsters. The former priest is on trial in Timor-Leste on charges of sexually abusing many girls under the age of 14, and if convicted, he could face a sentence of 20 years in jail. In 2019, he was accused in the United States with three counts of wire fraud, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years. Each of the seven counts in Friday’s indictment carries a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison.

In a statement, acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips for the District of Columbia said, “This case shows that we will use the full extent of the law to prosecute U.S. citizens who allegedly prey on children, no matter how far we must go to bring them to justice.” “We must work together with our law enforcement partners to guarantee that persons in positions of trust do not fail to fulfill their obligations to help the children who rely on them.”

The Department of Justice’s Criminal Division’s Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. remarked, “This indictment represents a critical step toward accountability for the injuries sustained by several vulnerable children allegedly harmed by this defendant.”

Five of Daschbach’s accusers, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, told the Associated Press in April that the former priest’s abuse was usually preceded by a nightly ritual in which he would select one young girl to sit on his lap while surrounded by other children and shelter staff praying and singing hymns.

