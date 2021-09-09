An ex-Maryland cop has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said on Thursday that a federal grand jury indicted a former Maryland police officer for allegedly sexually abusing a woman he stopped after a traffic stop two years ago.

Martique Cabral Vanderpool, 32, of Fairmount Heights, Maryland, was first arrested in 2019 after a Prince George’s County Police Department investigation, but she now faces an additional indictment of deprivation of civil rights under color of law, a federal criminal charge used against law enforcement when they allegedly use their power to violate another person’s rights or privileges.

On September 6, 2019, Vanderpool, an officer with the Fairmount Heights Police Department, stopped a 19-year-old female for speeding in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

According to authorities, the woman didn’t have a driver’s license, so Vanderpool asked her to exit the vehicle. According to the records, when she became furious, Vanderpool allegedly threatened to have her car seized.

While a second cop detained the woman, the former officer called a towing firm. According to the charging documents, Vanderpool later asked the woman whether she was a prostitute after noticing condoms on the car’s armrest. Her vehicle was then hauled away.

Vanderpool then allegedly drove the lady to the Fairmount Heights police station and threatened to put her in jail if she didn’t have sex with him, according to police.

According to the criminal documents, the woman felt unsafe and had no way out of the station, so she complied. Vanderpool cited the woman after the alleged attack, which police claimed left her “confused and sobbing.” She drove away after retrieving her car from the towing company.

The woman’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by a person acting under color of law, including the right to be free from unwanted sexual assault by a police officer, is allegedly violated by Vanderpool, according to the indictment. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, the charges include kidnapping, the use, attempted use, and threatened use of a firearm, and aggravated sexual assault and attempted aggravated sexual abuse of the victim.

In January 2020, a Maryland grand jury indicted Vanderpool for the alleged attack on 11. This is a condensed version of the information.