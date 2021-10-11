An ex-marine accused of murdering four members of his family in Florida may be able to claim insanity as a defense.

The ex-Marine accused of killing four members of a Florida family while under the impression they were involved in a child sex trafficking network may be able to claim insanity.

On Monday, one of Bryan Riley’s attorneys filed a continuance in the case, saying the judge that more time was needed to gather data about Riley’s past and hire mental health experts before a decision on his defense could be reached.

At a hearing when she requested a year’s postponement, Assistant Public Defender Jane McNeill said, “We’re looking at a defense of insanity as an option.” “There’s a lot of work to be done before we can make such a decision.” Riley faces 22 charges for the fatal shootings, including murder, arson, kidnapping, and burglary, as well as animal cruelty for murdering the family’s dog.

Riley, 33, could face the death sentence if found guilty in the September 5 shooting spree at a residence in Lakeland, Florida, which claimed the lives of four people, including a newborn in his mother’s arms. Despite many gunshot wounds, an 11-year-old girl survived.

Riley allegedly told investigators that he felt the family he met at random was involved in child sex trafficking and that God had commanded him to save a purported kid victim named “Amber.” There was no child with that name at the house, but Riley had seen the girl outside in the yard before the shooting.

Prosecutors requested no more than 45 days in extra time for the defense from Polk County Circuit Judge Jalal Harb. Riley’s arraignment is Tuesday, and under Florida law, notice of an insanity defense must be submitted within 15 days of arraignment unless a court grants an extension.

Assistant State Attorney Lauren Perry stated, “The defense will have plenty of time to accomplish what they need to do.” “A lawsuit brought by the state of Florida rarely improves over time.” Riley’s arraignment, during which he will formally enter a plea, will take place on Tuesday, according to Harb.

The judge stated, “There is a lot to digest.”

If Riley's lawyers choose to pursue an insanity defense, they must demonstrate that Riley was severely mentally ill.