An ex-firefighter has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen and setting fire to a woman’s home.

After allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and setting fire to an adult woman’s home, a former West Virginia firefighter is facing civil rights charges.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher Osborne, 25, on charges of deprivation of rights under color of law (meaning the alleged crimes were committed while he was on duty), witness tampering, and using fire to commit a felony on Tuesday in Charleston (DOJ).

After facing state charges over the claims earlier this year, Osborne was fired from his part-time Marmet Police Department employment without pay. Although he had been fired from two different West Virginia fire departments, it was unclear whether he was still formally working as a police officer as of Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Osborne assaulted his underage victim and caused her “bodily injury” in January of this year while committing “aggravated sexual abuse, attempted aggravated sexual abuse, kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping.”

Osborne is also accused of “knowingly deceiving investigators with the aim to obstruct a federal investigation by falsely denying engaging in any sexual contact or sexual act with his 16-year-old victim.”

The Department of Justice did not provide much information on Osborne’s claimed adult victim, except that she is 49 years old. In November 2019, Osborne allegedly used fire to “destroy the property and house” of the woman “without lawful jurisdiction.”

Osborne was charged with two charges of second-degree sexual assault by West Virginia State Police earlier this year. His alleged victim told troopers she was raped in the Danville Volunteer Fire Department’s bunk room.

The Danville Fire Department swiftly terminated Osborne. He was also fired from his probationary fireman position with the Charleston Fire Department.

After the state charges were filed, Danville Fire Chief Justin Chafin told NBC affiliate WSAZ, “We never figured anything like that would happen here.” “I’ve been here for (over) twenty years, and nothing like this has ever happened inside the fire station.”

“[Osborne] was completely fired from the department. He’s no longer a member of this organization or affiliated with us. This is a condensed version of the information.