An ex-coffee girlfriend’s was allegedly spiked with meth by a Utah man.

A Utah man has been charged of providing methamphetamine-laced coffee to his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in Hyrum after a lady reported suffering panic attacks after drinking a cup of coffee brewed by her ex-boyfriend.

On Nov. 23, Alax Curzon, 41, a housemate of the victim, allegedly poured a cup of coffee for her and delivered it to her in bed, according to the New York Post.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she felt energized almost immediately after drinking the coffee. She eventually descended from her euphoric high and began to break out in a cold sweat.

According to a police affidavit obtained by KSL, “she recounted what she thought was a panic attack without feeling panicked.”

The woman went to the doctor the next day and had a urine test. Methamphetamine and amphetamines were found in the samples.

The woman showed the deputies multiple texts from Curzon, who told her she was high and that he’d never seen any meth that could last that long. He then told her to drink some water and go to bed. According to Cache Valley Daily, the unwashed coffee mug taken from the woman’s house tested positive for meth or ecstasy.

Curzon is said to have admitted to smoking meth. During the arrest, officers discovered a meth pipe with some residue in Curzon’s pocket.

Due to his mental state, the woman’s ex-boyfriend “could kill her,” she told investigators.

Curzon faces charges of illegally administering a controlled substance, drug possession within a jail facility, and two misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and violence.

According to the article, he was arrested Monday and released on $5,000 bond. Curzon was ordered by the court not to communicate with his ex-girlfriend.

A 28-year-old British man was detained in a similar instance for offering a 16-year-old girl a cocaine-laced drink on her birthday. After the girl blacked out, the man and his accomplices sexually abused her in front of some of their pals.