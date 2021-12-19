An Evergreen Day: History And Interesting Facts is a good place to start.

Look for a perennial. Every year on December 19, a day is observed to remind people to get a Christmas tree.

The day was started by the National Arborist Association to celebrate the beauty of these trees without the lights and adornment. It also honors the fact that these trees retain their foliage even during the coldest months of the year.

Even if you already have the trees, the day serves as a reminder to get out and learn about the different species of Evergreens in your area.

Here are a few facts about evergreen trees to commemorate the occasion:

1) It’s not all about the green: Other than green, evergreen trees come in a variety of colors. An evergreen tree with silver-blue needles, for example, is the blue spruce. Junipers with a faint blue-green foliage can be found. The Golden Euonymus is a beautiful evergreen shrub with variegated golden and green foliage.

2) Can grow anywhere: Evergreen trees can be found all throughout the planet, with the exception of Antarctica. Shortleaf pine and pitch pine are two examples of drought-tolerant evergreen trees. Gray pine is another type that thrives in both wet and dry conditions.

3) They provide more than simply protection and shade: In the winter, they can improve comfort and lower heating costs by shielding dwellings from sharp winds, while in the summer, they provide shade. Evergreen trees, on the other hand, are used for medical purposes. Western Red Cedar trees are edible, and the wood is used to smoke salmon.

4) The tallest trees are evergreens: Evergreens are the world’s tallest trees. California redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens) can reach a height of 328 feet. The tallest live specimen stood 379 feet tall in 2011.