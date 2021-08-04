An event planned for this weekend in Garlands is in jeopardy due to noise complaints.

The fate of a club event planned for this weekend in Liverpool city centre hangs in the balance as organizers wait for a vital judgment from the council on whether they can play music in a huge open area.

Members of the council’s licensing and gaming sub-committee heard proposals for the “Garlands in the Garden” event at Grand Central Hall on Renshaw Street this morning in an attempt to gain a permit known as a temporary events notice (TEN).

Only Roscoe Gardens, an outdoor garden and monument adjacent to the main building and a crucial location for the event, is covered by the application for an events permit.

The building itself already has a license, allowing it to host events.

Roscoe Gardens was previously the subject of debate as a number of individuals objected to an outdoor bar being built on the property, which is a historic burial cemetery with a lot of burials.

The present stumbling block for organizers has arisen as a result of a series of noise complaints received by the council’s environmental health staff last year and this year.

Environmental health officer Paul Farrell said the city had objected to the event on August 7 as well as another planned event on August 29 due to a number of concerns.

“We have had a number of difficulties with noise in 2020 and this year, particularly in the gardens where the TEN is proposed,” he said.

“We also believe that there is a lack of specificity in terms of how noise will be regulated and addressed.”

Mr Farrell believes that if officers had been able to attend in person when the complaints were made, there was a chance that the situation would have been classified as a public nuisance.

Maureen Bramwell, the event’s organizer, claimed she and her team had taken steps to resolve the complaints, including sending in sound engineers to look into installing limiters and making sure that all neighbors were aware of the scheduled events.

She also claimed that several of the complaints were vexatious and came from a single person, although Mr Farrell said that five distinct people complained.