An enraged woman pursues the attacker, pleading with him to return her walking stick.

A gangster stole a woman’s walking stick, compelling her to follow him until he hurled it at her, shattering it.

The callous incident, which occurred in Warrington over the weekend, is being probed by police as a hate crime.

Between 11pm and 12am, the woman with the walking stick was standing outside the Gin and Lemon bar in Lymm when she was approached by a male.

According to Cheshire Police, the man was part of a group and requested if he could see the stick, which the woman denied, but the man stole it nonetheless.

The “upset” woman was compelled to accompany the man along the road toward the canal towpath, repeatedly that her stick be returned.

The man then hurled the stick at her, which narrowly missed her but destroyed the stick.

PC Cheshire Police Sergeant Samuel Clarke said: “While the stick narrowly missed the victim, she has been left shaken and upset by this incident.”

“This was a custom-made walking staff that now need replacement as a result of this man’s activities.

“I would encourage anyone with surveillance footage or who was driving by and captured the incident on dash cam to contact police. Kindly contact us if you have any information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 and use the reference number IML1052268.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.