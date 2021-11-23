An empty school that costs the council £867,500 per year could be reopened.

Another secondary school might occupy a former Wirral school building that is currently vacant and costing the council a lot of money.

The former Kingsway Academy building on Birket Avenue in Leasowe might be adopted by Clare Mount School, which is now based just under three miles away on Fender Lane in Moreton, according to tonight’s meeting of Wirral Council’s Children, Young People and Education Committee.

Given that the facility has been vacant since 2018 and costs Wirral Council £867,500 per year, there is a compelling need to bring it back into use.

This expense was incurred as a result of a PFI (private finance initiative) that enabled the considerable renovation and construction of nine schools across Wirral, including eight secondary schools and one elementary school.

However, the contract, signed in 2001, requires Wirral Council to pay £867,500 per year to Wirral Schools Services Ltd for the upkeep of the former Kingsway Academy site until 2031, unless alternative use is found.

Kingsway Academy, formerly Wallasey School, dissolved in 2018 after only three years of operation.

The school had just 129 students when it closed, but the school property has a capacity of 1,450 students, and the school grounds also include a former City Learning Centre (CLC) building.

Clare Mount School currently has 249 students, and the school’s sixth-form students are utilising Kingsway’s CLC facilities.

Clare Mount School was built on a flood plain, according to David Armstrong, Wirral Council’s acting chief executive, and many features of it date back to the 1950s.

As a result, he advised that the council’s impending feasibility study for the future of the Kingsway site consider relocating Clare Mount from the Fender Lane site.

Given that demand for seats in Wirral’s 16-19 age group is likely to expand in the next 10-20 years, Labour’s Cllr David Brennan urged that the authority investigate into a role for extra sixth form teaching at the campus.

While stating that Clare Mount School will be the first option considered by the local government,