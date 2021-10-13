An emergency landing was required on a Ryanair jet in Liverpool.

An emergency landing at Liverpool John Lennon Airport was required after a bird struck a Ryanair passenger jet carrying holidaymakers.

Around 8.30 a.m., residents living near the airport reported hearing a “unhealthy” airplane overhead.

After being attacked by a bird, Ryanair aircraft FR2131, which took off from Manchester Airport and was heading for Lanzarote, was forced to return.

After police were summoned, a memorial to a murder victim was removed from a park.

The tourist plane was forced to turn around as it went over Wrexham and make an emergency landing at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, according to flightpath data.

The plane landed safely, according to Ryanair and Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

After a one-hour delay, the passengers were reportedly transferred to a new plane.

“This flight from Manchester to Lanzarote (13th Oct) was diverted to Liverpool airport following a small bird attack,” a Ryanair spokeswoman stated.

“The plane landed normally, and clients were moved to a replacement plane, which took off for Lanzarote after a little delay of about an hour.”

“Ryanair apologized profusely to all customers who were inconvenienced.”

The Ryanair flight’s unplanned landing was confirmed by Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

“A Ryanair flight that took off from Manchester Airport heading for Arrecife (Lanzarote) asked to land here at Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 08:45 this morning landing safely and without issue at 08:53,” a representative for the airport said.

“Passengers were then relocated to another Ryanair flight for the remainder of their journey to Lanzarote.”

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.