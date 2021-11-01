An embarrassing anecdote demonstrates how out of touch hospital executives were.

At the top levels of management, the voices of frontline employees at the city’s major emergency hospitals should have been heard loud and clear.

Under the direction of former Aintree chief executive Steve Warburton, the 2019 merger of the two NHS trusts that manage the Royal Liverpool Hospital and Aintree Hospital established an extraordinarily complicated new organization.

The introduction of coronavirus in early 2020 increased the complexity and pressure on the new Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and it should have been plain sense for executives to pay close attention to the front lines.

However, a damning study released last week by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) indicated that this was far from the case.

One glaring example was the rollout of a new electronic records system, which Mr Warburton incorrectly assumed was a success.

The CQC team that inspected between June 29 and July 26 this year reported the following: “Staff members informed us that they thought the board did not respond to their worries and risks, nor did it take into account their opinions and suggestions.

“Senior leaders were perceived as being out of touch with what was going on on the ground, unable to comprehend the risks or challenges outlined by employees.

“For example, we were told that following the implementation of a new electronic records system, the chief executive [Mr Warburton] paid a visit to the accident and emergency department.

“According to the executive, the implementation was a success.

“However, the personnel had a very different experience; substantial difficulties with the new system had been discovered, severely affecting service delivery and continuity in the emergency department.”

After the inspection, the CQC issued a formal warning to the trust requiring an immediate improvement due to risks to patient safety and excessive wait times in A&E.

Inspectors highlighted that the board’s non-executive directors were worried that the trust’s top leadership lacked “traction and velocity” in addressing issues such as patient safety threats.

The inspection team’s report stated: “It was clear that the leadership team was up against a number of significant hurdles in delivering the essential reforms, and that they were not always focused on the most pressing issues.

“A key,” concludes the summary.”