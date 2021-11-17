An electrician will be fined $481 million for his role in a Ponzi scheme that bankrupted Warren Buffett’s company.

According to the Associated Press, a California electrician was sentenced to three years in jail and ordered to pay $481.3 million in restitution for his role in a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that defrauded Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and other companies.

Joseph W. Bayliss, 46, was hired by DC Solar, a now-defunct company situated in Benicia, California, according to prosecutors. According to the Associated Press, despite being an electrician, he was asked to pose as a licensed engineer charged with inspecting mobile solar generator units on trailers that the company marketed between 2011 and 2018 as capable of providing lighting at events and emergency power for cellphone companies.

However, DC Solar owners began encouraging investors that they could profit from federal tax credits if they leased the generators back to the company. Prosecutors claim that DC Solar would then allow other businesses to use the leased generators.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors claim that previous DC Solar investors were compensated using funds provided by younger investors, but the generators themselves never made a profit. Production of generators was eventually suspended, and prosecutors claimed that half of the company’s reported stock of 17,000 generators was missing.

Prosecutors claim Bayliss helped the plan go undiscovered by concealing the fact that the company had stopped producing generators. Despite knowing it was untrue and an attempt to deceive DC Solar investors, he signed thousands of reports claiming that new generators had been examined and tested between 2016 and 2018.

According to the Associated Press, he was paid around $1 million for this effort.

Bayliss allegedly moved car identifying numbers between the generators, according to prosecutors. In 2018, police say he traveled to a corporate warehouse in Nevada, damaged at least 1,000 identifying stickers, and removed another 200 stickers from generators after the company was handed search warrants.

Jeff Carpoff, the company’s co-owner, was sentenced to 30 years in jail and ordered to pay $790.6 million in restitution just a week ago.

Carpoff and his wife, who has also pled guilty, spent the money on 32 residences, more than 150 expensive cars, and a private aircraft subscription.