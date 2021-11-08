An electrician at a hospital confesses to killing two women and abusing 100 bodies in mortuaries.

According to the Associated Press, a hospital electrician confessed last week of murdering and then sexually assaulting two women in 1987, as well as sexually abusing at least 100 bodies in hospital morgues. The British government announced on Monday that it intends to launch an independent investigation into how the man managed to go unreported while perpetrating the extensive abuse.

Police searched David Fuller’s 67-year-old home and discovered evidence of the two women’s deaths. According to the Associated Press, they also discovered about four million photos and video records of the abuse at two hospitals in southeast England during a 12-year period.

While announcing the investigation, Health Secretary Sajid Javid informed parliamentarians of the findings. According to him, 81 of the 100 fatalities discovered so far have been formally identified. Every identifiable victim’s family has been notified, and family liaison officers are assisting those families, he said.

“The investigation will look into the circumstances surrounding the crimes perpetrated in the hospital, as well as the national repercussions,” Javid added, apologizing to the victims’ friends and families.

The framework of the inquiry would be revealed “in due time,” according to Javid, who also stated that the chairman, Jonathan Michael, an experienced National Health Service executive, will meet with the victims’ families. The government will also look into whether the sanctions for such “appalling” sexual acts are appropriate, according to Javid.

Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, were murdered in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987, and Fuller pleaded guilty on Thursday. He admits to sexually abusing bodies in two hospital morgues during a 12-year period beginning in 2008. Three children and others over the age of 85 were among the casualties identified.

He filmed himself carrying out the attacks inside mortuaries at the now-defunct Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury, where he had worked in electrical repair since 1989.

Fuller was caught for murder in December after a new study of decades-old DNA evidence. He had eluded prosecution for 33 years.

Hospitals have been requested to examine their procedures on effective CCTV coverage, swipe access control at all entry and access points, risk assessments, and sufficient security.