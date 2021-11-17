An elderly woman’s fondness for $2 bills could lead to the identification of the alleged mass murderer.

On Tuesday, prosecutors submitted multiple $2 bills as potential evidence in Billy Chemirmir’s trial, where he is suspected of killing 18 elderly ladies in the Dallas region over the last two years.

According to The Associated Press, Richard Rinehart, the son-in-law of one of Chemirmir’s 18 accused victims, said that his mother-in-law Lu Thi Harris loved to give the bills out as gifts.

After Harris’ death, police discovered the money in Chemirmir’s hands, along with other pieces of her jewelry, according to Rinehart, as well as a set of keys that unlocked Harris’ front door.

Chemirmir, 48, was apprehended in March 2018 after a near-victim, 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel, survived an attack on her apartment in a Plano, Texas, independent living complex.

Police tracked Chemirmir to his apartment the day after Bartel was attacked, where they discovered documents and a jewelry box that led them to Harris, who was found dead in her house.

Multiple victims were spotted on CCTV footage outside a Walmart with a car owned by Chemirmir near their own. He allegedly forced his way into their homes or pretended to be a handyman in order to gain access.

If convicted of Harris’ murder, as well as numerous others for which he is charged, Chemirmir faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Harris was a nice lady who loved giving people $2 dollars, according to her son-in-law, who testified Tuesday that she owned a restaurant in Vietnam before escaping on a helicopter as Saigon fell.

“My mother-in-law was a real character. Rinehart described her as “a lot of joy to be around.”

Harris and Chemirmir were checking out at the same moment at a Walmart shop, according to prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin.

Harris, whom Rinehart referred to as Kim, was born on a Chinese island, according to Rinehart. Her family migrated to what is now Vietnam when she was a small girl, prior to World War II. She grew up in Saigon, which is now Ho Chi Minh City, and eventually owned a restaurant and bar there, according to him.

The restaurant was directly across the street from the oil firm where William Harris, her second husband, worked.

