An Elderly Woman Is Delivered to the Wrong Home by a Hospice Worker.

According to a viral video, a homeowner received a little more than she bargained for when she opened her door to a “delivery driver.”

However, this driver was not bringing a package. He was a hospice worker attempting to deliver an elderly woman on a stretcher to the incorrect location.

Leanna Marie Garcia captured footage of the mix-up on a door security camera and uploaded the video to TikTok.

Since it was released three days ago, the humiliating video, posted under the account @lala leanna, has been viewed over 5.4 million times.

Garcia initially mistook the man for a body being wheeled to her front door, according to the description, but immediately realized her error.

The hospice worker tells the homeowner in the video that he is “bringing in” the patient.

The woman on the stretcher can be heard apologizing for taking him to the wrong address. “This is not my house,” she can be heard telling him.

The hospice worker apologizes and closes the door once Garcia admits that he has made a mistake. He appears to mumble “How humiliating” as he walks the woman away at the end of the footage. You may watch the video here.

@lala leanna

I honestly believed I was going to get a body brought to me. Although she wasn’t dead, it was a sweltering day for her. #foryoupage original sound – Leanna Marie Garcia

Viewers had mixed emotions to the film, with some finding the mix-up hilarious and others feeling sorry for the elderly woman on the stretcher.

“I can’t stop laughing,” Nicolldrc123 said, while TikToker fineassalyssaa thought it was amusing that the woman had even warned him he was at the incorrect house.

“It’s very sad to be old,” Thecraftmother said. Imagine being accidentally delivered to someone’s doorstep. The embarrassment, LOL.”

Eloelie expressed sympathy, saying, “Oh my goodness, that dear old lady.” I pity everyone involved in this situation.”

“This isn’t funny at all,” wrote Tay03054. That poor, lovely soul. Shame on the man who was in charge of her.”

“This is actually sort of sad,” Yessicahdz01 agreed.

Garcia has been contacted by this website for comment on the event.

