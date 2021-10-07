An elderly cat that has spent the better part of his life in a shelter is finally adopted.

Older cats are sometimes disregarded when it comes to adoption, but one Reddit user has revealed her experience adopting her second cat after being inspired by the online community.

“Bloodyfaucet” posted a photo of their recently acquired 12-year-old cat Hermes, who had spent the previous six years in a shelter.

“After the outpouring of support, I found that older cats get adopted at a lower rate than I had anticipated. Hermes, a 12-year-old boy who has been at the shelter for six years, is shown here. When I told her I wanted him, she burst out laughing,” they wrote in the past.

The post, which received 81,000 votes, was in response to the cat owner’s prior post about her recent adoption of a 10-year-old cat. People on Reddit reacted positively to the news, with many sharing their own personal experiences with adopting older cats rather than babies.

Cats are said to become “geriatric” around the age of 12 and are no longer classified as kittens after that. Kittens are considerably preferred by owners adopting from shelters, according to Spots.com’s 2021 pet adoption figures report, with 50.4 percent of the 1.1 million cats adopted in the United States in 2020 being kittens.

