An eerie look into a long-abandoned nightclub and spa.

A creepy video was taken of a deserted nightclub and spa that had been abandoned.

The former Pinetops health and beauty club in Formby has been abandoned, along with a neighboring country club called Shorrocks Hill, which featured event rooms, restaurants, pubs, and a nightclub.

It used to be a popular hangout spot for individuals looking to unwind and relax.

The spa included heated pools and various sauna rooms, as well as a nightclub, making it a popular hangout for footballers and celebrities alike.

The previously opulent premises, nestled in its idyllic surroundings, has been vacant and abandoned since its closure in 2015.

Footage filmed in March by urban explorer Daniel Sims – also known as Bearded Reality on social media – illustrates how the nightclub and spa have deteriorated over time.

Daniel takes a tour of the facility with friends in a 27-minute video posted to his YouTube page.

The movie begins with the party touring an outdoor pool littered with trash, including pool chairs, a shopping trolley, and containers, all of which are floating in dark waters.

With a backdrop of massive trees, an old Tiki bar stands alone in the corner close to the pool.

Once inside, Daniel is awestruck by a massive Jacuzzi and pool that is still standing, exclaiming “that’s great” and noting “a lot of vodka” strewn about.

The video also shows a previous steam room with damaged glass and broken seats, and Daniel states in the movie, “you can still smell it kind of.”

A sauna is located next to the steam room and still has tiled chairs, but it appears that someone has been burning papers in it.

Surprisingly, one of the strangest things the Urban Explorer discovers is mounds and mounds of DVDs strewn around the nightclub’s floor.

Although the room has been shattered and much damage has occurred, memories of the nightclub linger, with shot glasses and pumps still there.

