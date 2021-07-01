An e-scooter passenger was hurt, and the driver was detained.

A suspected drunk driver is scheduled to appear in court after his passenger suffered a serious leg injury when he fell off an electric scooter.

When Tom Worrall was driving the VOI scooter down Great George Street in the city center, it was engaged in an accident.

On Tuesday, just after midnight, it happened.

A male passenger was also injured when he tumbled off the bus.

Officers spoke with Worrall, 28, and administered a roadside test.

The Aigburth man, of Dalmeny Street, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level near the legal limit and was released on bail until June 29.

He had exceeded the limit by more than thrice.

Although police have repeatedly urged electric scooter users against carrying passengers, seeing two persons on the bikes has become commonplace across Liverpool.

One expert, however, stated that “cycling with a passenger is one of the most common misuses of electric scooters.”

“With the already narrow foot deck and jittery nature of small-wheeled scooters, this is a tragedy waiting to happen.”

