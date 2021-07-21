An blunder in the NHS app could cost double-jabbed Britons their summer vacation overseas.

Due to issues with the NHS app, fully vaccinated UK travelers are unable to travel abroad.

When immunization personnel don’t press “save” on data or forms aren’t filled out correctly, complications can arise.

“After five days, I tried to phone 119 to acquire a certificate of vaccination, and they advised me to wait until seven days had passed,” Dan Ciubotaru, an Oxford university professor, told the Telegraph. I did that, and when I contacted again, they told they couldn’t help me and that I should contact the immunization center.”

READ MORE: Liverpool is no longer a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Mr Ciubotaru’s problem was eventually resolved by his doctor.

Brighton’s Andrew Harrold also spoke to the Telegraph about the difficulties he experienced in getting his records updated.

Mr Harrold claims that despite regular contact with health officials since noticing the problem in May, he has yet to get documentation of his double vaccine.

119 contact centre workers, the NHS App helpline, NHS digital, and his GP practice, he claimed, had not been able to remedy his issue despite his efforts.

“I’ll keep trying, but it’s a tremendously difficult system to traverse, and it risks leaving a lot of people out of the return to normalcy,” he added.

People who are experiencing this problem should call their doctor, but doctors caution that due to the high volume of requests, this may take some time.

Proof of vaccination status is required for travel to countries on the Amber List, and it may soon be required for entry into places like nightclubs.