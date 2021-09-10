An Avalanche of Vaccine Mandate Lawsuits Awaits Joe Biden.

Several Republican lawmakers have already stated that they intend to sue President Joe Biden over his COVID immunization and testing mandate.

To assist restrict the spread of the virus, Biden announced that all private enterprises with 100 or more employees will be required to require employees to have a COVID vaccine or be tested at least once a week.

Failure to comply might result in fines of up to $14,000 per infraction.

“This isn’t about personal choice or freedom. It’s about safeguarding yourself and those around you – the people you work with, the people you care about, and the people you love,” Biden explained.

“As President, it is my responsibility to safeguard all Americans.”

In reaction, the Republican National Committee announced that it intends to sue the Biden administration over the demands, with a number of other Republican officials considering taking similar action or decrying the president’s actions.

“When Joe Biden was elected, he promised Americans that he would not impose vaccine requirements. In a statement, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “He lied.”

“Small businesses, workers, and families across the country will now bear the brunt of the consequences. I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate, like many other Americans.

“Many small businesses and workers lack the financial and legal capabilities to oppose Biden’s unlawful actions and authoritarian decrees, but the RNC will sue the government to safeguard Americans and their liberty whenever his decree takes effect.”

Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, has stated a desire to sue Biden over the vaccine mandate.

Noem tweeted, “My legal team is ready to launch our case the minute Joe Biden files his unlawful regulation.” “This heinous act of federal infiltration will not be tolerated.”

Taking Legal Action in Every Case

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he will likewise “pursue every legal option possible” to thwart what he described the Biden administration’s “blatantly unconstitutional overreach.”

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said the state “must and will push back” against forcing businesses to vaccinate their employees.

“This is exactly the kind of big government overreach that we worked so hard to resist in Arizona—now the Biden-Harris administration is slamming private enterprises and individual liberties in unprecedented ways. This is a condensed version of the information.