An autopsy reveals that a woman killed in an Atlanta park was stabbed more than 50 times.

According to the autopsy report, a 40-year-old Georgia lady was stabbed more than 50 times while walking her dog in an Atlanta park some months ago, and died from injuries to her upper body and torso.

Katherine “Katie” Janness, 40, and her dog Bowie were discovered dead on July 28 in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, along with her deceased dog Bowie, in a “gruesome” sight, according to authorities.

According to the Fulton County medical examiner’s report, Janness had more than 50 wounds on her face, neck, chest, back, arms, and hands.

