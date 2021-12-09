An Australian couple plans to hire a private jet to fly their pet dog back to Australia after becoming stranded in New Zealand.

Before Christmas, an Australian couple has booked a private plane to transfer their trapped pup — a former street dog — from New Zealand.

According to the Times of India, the pair, identified as Natasha Corbin and David Daynes, had been living in Bali for six years when they first encountered the street dog, which they eventually named Munchkin.

“Because I’m a dog lover, my spouse had one rule for me when we decided to go to Bali: I wasn’t permitted to interact with any dogs. I simply tried to ignore all of the dogs as best I could, and this dog, Munchkin, who was only a young puppy at the time, would follow us around because she had gotten herself close to our villa “She told ABC News about it.

However, they never imagined it would be so tough to bring the dog to Australia with them. After learning that international pet quarantine limitations made it simpler for people to import dogs to Australia from New Zealand rather than Indonesia, the couple relocated to New Zealand in 2019.

The couple, on the other hand, had to rush to the Gold Coast early this year because Corbin needed surgery. The couple is now willing to spend tens of thousands of dollars to fly their dog to Australia on a private plane. However, due to coronavirus-induced constraints, the travel will be difficult.

“One of the most difficult obstacles we face is that in order to get the dog out of New Zealand, she must fly through Auckland, and flights from the North Island are not considered green zone flights. In addition, direct flights from New Zealand’s South Island to Queensland have mainly been canceled, and there is very little availability “she stated

They estimate that hiring a jet will cost them between $40,000 and $45,000, so Corbin has called out to the local community to see if anyone wants a seat on the plane.

“People have been inundating me with stories about how they’ve been stuck and how their flights have been canceled over and over again. They’re just itching to see their families for the holidays “She told the news organization.