An attempted murder conviction, a brawl outside a pub, and a strange-smelling suitcase

Good afternoon, these are the Washington Newsday’s afternoon headlines.

A lady was found guilty of attempting to murder her best friend and partner for ‘no reason.’

“You killed my nan,” Lauren Walsh said as she snatched a knife from Kelsey Gielinck’s kitchen and tapped her on the chest with it.

Wesley Pemberton, Miss Gielinck’s partner, interfered, but Walsh, 22, stabbed him three times, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

In an Aldi supermarket, a woman’s pocket ‘exploded like a firecracker.’

During a peculiar nine-day trial, Walsh admitted to wounding both victims with the intent to cause serious bodily damage, but denied their attempted murder.

A altercation broke out outside a pub, prompting a “police helicopter” to be dispatched to the site.

Police received complaints of a “altercation” involving a group of guys about 11 p.m. last night (Wednesday).

Witnesses stated they witnessed a huge police presence at the location, with matrix vans and a police helicopter flying overhead.

Following the “distressing” occurrence, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Officers uncovered a video of a drug dealer celebrating his 25th birthday on his phone after he claimed to be 16 years old.

Hung Nguyen was apprehended with a skunk-filled luggage on a train from Warrington to London.

On February 15, 2020, Nguyen and two pals took a taxi to Warrington Bank Quay station.

Nguyen’s suitcase had a strong cannabis odor, and the taxi driver reported him to the cops.