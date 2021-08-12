An Asda security guard was threatened with a knife by a drug addict.

Joshua Johnson flashed the weapon outside the Southport store following a theft spree in which he allegedly stole Haribo and knives from a café, according to police.

The 25-year-old had also taken a 14-year-old boy’s bicycle and broken into a woman’s Mercedes in order to steal her spare coins.

Prosecutor Paul Blasbery told Liverpool Crown Court today that Judith Wynn, 64, was at her Southport flat on March 14 this year while her bicycle was in an underground garage.

She saw the garage door mechanism was broken, and upon further inquiry, she discovered her £350 bicycle had been taken.

Johnson was caught on camera stealing the bike and cycling away, and he was apprehended by a police officer.

A 14-year-old boy returned home on March 31 and parked his bicycle near his house, behind a pair of private gates.

Mr Blasbery said the child realized his £300 bicycle was stolen the next day, and Johnson was again seen by a police officer on CCTV carrying the bike over a neighbor’s fence.

Denise Collins parked her Audi outside her Birkdale home near her husband’s Mercedes two days later, on April 2.

The next day, a neighbor notified her that the Mercedes’ boot had been opened, and when she looked, she discovered £30 in spare change had been taken.

Mrs Collins discovered blood on the Audi’s “central console,” which was later identified as Johnson’s, when she checked it.

Johnson was charged with those crimes, but he did not appear in court and continued his criminal rampage while on the run.

Johnson burgled the Bridge Café in Southport on July 2 and was caught on CCTV bashing his way in, from which he was later identified.

A prosecutor said nothing was taken in court today, however police had previously indicated that Haribo, two kitchen knives, garbage bags, and fizzy drinks were stolen.

Johnson went into Asda on Central 12 Shopping Park at 10.10 p.m. the next night, where he was already known as a “prolific shoplifter.”

He was caught attempting to sneak £156 worth of sweets and booze out of the country. “The summary has come to an end.”