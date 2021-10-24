An arrest has been made for a bar owner who is accused of sexually assaulting both male and female customers.

Police in Everett, Washington, have arrested a bar owner for allegedly sexually abusing many male and female patrons over several years.

According to KING-TV, the victims told officers with the Everett Police Department that they just had a few beers inside the pub on the 1000 block of Hewitt Avenue in Everett and had no memory of what transpired after that.

According to investigators, the victims claimed they were sexually abused while unconscious.

According to KIRO 7, one of the female victims told Everett police that she was with friends at the Anchor Pub last year and just had a couple of beers. She said, though, that she couldn’t recall much of the night.

The woman remembers being in the bar owner’s office with another male. According to a press release from the Everett Police Department, she said that they both assaulted her. The two men’s identities were not revealed in the report.

The woman’s test results from a nearby hospital revealed that there had been sexual contact.

KIRO 7 quoted Everett Police spokesperson Aaron Snell as saying, “Through our investigation, our detectives discovered probable cause for many cases of rape and indecent liberties against an Everett business owner.”

Three victims have come forward with allegations against the pub owner, according to Snell. According to the spokeswoman, two of the victims accused him of rape, while the third accused him of indecent liberties. A man is involved in one of the cases.

Officers had heard reports about the Anchor Pub and the threat it posed to some of its patrons, but had no leads until a woman came forward, according to the police spokesperson.

“A lot of instances, individuals don’t come forward because there was alcohol involved or they don’t know what happened.” As a result, there’s some humiliation,” Snell explained.

On probable cause for rape and indecent liberties, the anonymous bar owner was arrested and placed into the Snohomish County Jail.

He is set to appear in court for the first time on Monday, when more details are anticipated to be released.

The investigation into sexual assault allegations at the pub is still ongoing.

Other victims, according to detectives, may exist.

Others who believe they were victimized at the firm are encouraged to come forward so their cases can be investigated as well.

Those with information about the case or who suspect they have been victimized can contact the Everett Police Department's tip line at