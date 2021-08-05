An Army veteran was killed in a drone attack on an oil ship.

Adrian Underwood, a British Army veteran from Hereford, has been identified as the British person killed in a drone attack on a ship off the coast of Oman.

The Mercer Street tanker was targeted by a drone assault on July 29 that killed a Briton and a Romanian, prompting international criticism of Iran after the UK, US, and Israel blamed Tehran.

Mr Underwood was named by security firm Ambrey late Wednesday evening, and the Metropolitan Police stated its Counter Terrorism Command is assisting the UK Coroner’s Office in determining the circumstances of the British national’s death.

“Although the formal identification procedure is still underway, it is with great sadness that we announce that the British national died in the security incident onboard the M/T Mercer Street vessel was Adrian Underwood,” Ambrey managing director John Thompson stated.

“Adrian was a former British Army soldier with a stellar service record. He started working with Ambrey in 2020 and was immediately promoted from maritime security officer to team leader due to his abilities.

“We are continuing to communicate with Adrian’s family to give support at this sad and difficult time, and we respectfully urge that their privacy be respected. Adrian will be much missed by everyone with whom he worked.”

“The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is assisting the UK Coroner’s Office in determining the circumstances surrounding the death of the UK national,” the Met stated.

“The cops will gather evidence to assist the coroner in determining who the dead was, as well as the location, time, and manner of death.”

A suspected hijacking of a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman followed the drone attack on Tuesday.

The UK will remain “cool and composed,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the Daily Telegraph, “but we’re absolutely resolute and forceful in terms of dealing with the malicious activity that we’ve witnessed.”

According to the publication, he has urged Iran’s incoming president, Ebrahim Raisi, to improve relations with the international community.

“Under this new president, there is a chance to take actions to boost confidence and.”

