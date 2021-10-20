An Army veteran is accused of defrauding a $1 million disability windfall.

According to prosecutors, a Maryland Army veteran could face up to 30 years in prison after falsely claiming to be a paraplegic to the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2007.

If convicted of all charges, William Rich, 41, faces a potential penalty of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud and a maximum term of 10 years in federal prison for theft of government property, according to the Justice Department.

According to court filings, Rich, who lives in Windsor Mill, Maryland, was awarded 100 percent disability by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in 2007 after falsely claiming to be injured and unable to use his “lower extremities.” Rich earned almost $1 million in benefits and reimbursement for personal usage when his claim was approved.

Rich received funding from the VA for “Automobile and Adaptive Equipment” and “Specially Adapted Housing” in addition to disability compensation. Rich allegedly exploited funds earmarked for the purchase of a vehicle for disabled people to purchase a BMW 645ci luxury sports coupe.

From September 22, 1998, to February 27, 2007, Rich was a member of the United States Army. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, he was injured while on active service in Baqubah, Iraq, on August 30, 2005. Rich recovered six weeks after his injury and was no longer paralyzed, according to court filings.

Rich’s yearly physical examination report, obtained by the Military Times on Oct. 7, 2005, claims that an August 2005 MRI indicated “no [spinal]cord impingement” or “[spinal]cord anomalies.” Rich’s “paralysis has resolved considerably, and at this time, he is able to move his lower limbs,” according to the medical report. Rich could do daily vital activities with “full independence” or “reduced independence,” such as using the bathroom and “locomotion,” according to another research. Rich was shown standing on several of his social media profiles, showing that he did not require a wheelchair for daily activities. Rich also had videos of himself lifting weights and a snapshot of himself standing in front of a gym mirror, which were uncovered by law authorities.

