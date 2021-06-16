An army team was put to the test to see if they could set up a field hospital in less than 24 hours.

During an exercise near Andover, Hampshire, the Army Medical Service’s 22 Field Hospital was charged with setting up the facility in a trial run to ensure they could deploy anywhere in the world in five days.

The military force, which is based in Mytchett, Hampshire, might be called upon to help in a variety of situations, including delivering humanitarian aid in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

“Before they can do that, 22 Field Hospital must first complete a validation test, Exercise Chiron Certify, during which they will be tested and graded on their efficiency and ability to establish a fully operational hospital under canvas in less than 24 hours for its initial operating capacity, and three to four days for full operational capacity,” according to an Army spokesman.

“The 22 Field Hospital will be required to deploy a 2/1/2/12 hospital, which includes two emergency bays, one operating theatre, two intensive care units (ICUs), and a 12-bed ward.

“That’s just the clinical aspects; there’s also electricity and water production, a Field Hygiene unit, as well as accommodation, washing/WCs, and dining facilities for up to 300 workers, totaling about a 50-tent support village.”

“After establishing the tented hospital and moving to an initial functioning capacity, 22 Field Hospital will be put through a series of medical emergency scenarios that they could face if deployed at short notice,” he continued.

“They can anticipate to encounter several casualties, which will be played by actors with strikingly realistic fake wounds of various severity for the sake of training.”