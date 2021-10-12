An application for a hotel near Anfield Stadium has been approved.

The approval of a new hotel near Anfield Stadium is nearing completion.

The planning committee of Liverpool City Council will review plans for a new 27-bed hotel on Oldfield Road, just 500 meters from the stadium.

The proposals were first presented to the committee earlier this year, but councillors postponed a decision due to concerns made by certain neighbors about the hotel’s impact.

However, the project could be authorized next week, thanks to stricter limitations imposed by the council’s planning department in response to complaints raised by neighbors and locals about an increase in hotels and AirBnB-style lettings in the neighborhood.

Officers stated in the summer report to committee members that the hotel’s location in a vacant building would be helpful to the neighbourhood.

“The idea for a 27-bedroom hotel would bring a huge neglected and underutilized property in a prominent position back into profitable use,” the report added.

“Despite a number of protests from ward councillors and nearby homeowners, the proposal would provide adequate levels of amenity for future inhabitants without negatively harming neighboring households’ residential amenity.”

“While residents of Oakfield are concerned that the C1 [hotel]use is inappropriate in a peaceful residential area, the hotel would be geared toward the more dynamic Oakfield Road, which has a variety of uses,” says the report.

The hotel would be able to accommodate a maximum of 54 people, with the majority of the rooms being double rooms.

The city’s planning laws, according to planners, enable the construction of a hotel since “Anfield Stadium is less than 500m from the site, and the regions surrounding the ground contain hotel accommodation that serves in part to the football market.”

Next Tuesday, the planning committee will meet to discuss the proposals.