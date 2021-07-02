An appeal has been launched in the case of a missing youngster who has not been seen since last week.

Sam Somerville, 17, was last seen in the town at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 24th, according to Merseyside Police.

Sam has been seen in Kirkby, Huyton, and Chester.

He is described as a white male with a pale complexion, short blond hair, and blue eyes, standing 6ft 2ins tall and slender.

He has a southern drawl to his voice.

Sam was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black tracksuit top, according to a Merseyside Police spokesman.

Anyone who sees Sam is asked to contact Merseyside Police using the missing person form at merseyside.police.uk.

Alternatively, dial 101 or send a tweet to @MerPolCC, or phone the charity Missing People on 0800 116 000.