An appeal has been issued to locate a woman who has been missing for several weeks.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for several weeks.

On September 9, Victoria Butler, 37, was last seen in Southport.

On September 30, another sighting of Victoria is thought to have occurred.

Victoria is characterized as being white, thin, and having shoulder-length hair that is frequently pulled back into a ponytail.

She is reported to have ties to the Lancashire towns of Southport and Bretherton.

Anyone with information about Victoria’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact @MerPolCC or @missingpeeople on 116 000.