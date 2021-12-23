An appeal has been issued for a retiree who was last seen at The Range store.

A search has been launched for a senior who was last seen in a well-known discount retailer.

Anthony Dawson, 76, was last seen yesterday at 12.50pm at The Range supermarket in St Helens (December 22.)

Mr Dawson was last seen wearing a blue woolly hat, a black three-quarter length coat, black trousers, and brown boots, according to police.

“We are looking for help in finding a 76-year-old man who has gone missing in St Helens,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anthony Dawson was last seen at the Range on Chalon Way in St Helens at 12.50pm on Wednesday, December 22nd.”

“He’s described as a Caucasian male with short grey hair and a medium physique. He was last spotted wearing a blue woolen hat, a black 34-length coat, black trousers, and brown boots when he was last seen.

“Anyone who has seen Mr Dawson or knows where he is is encouraged to contact MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101.”

Sightings can also be reported here on the internet.