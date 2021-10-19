An appeal has been issued for a missing woman who was last spotted in her pyjama bottoms.

A police spokesperson for Merseyside said: “Please share and assist us in locating Gaynor Keegan, a missing Kensington woman.

“Gaynor, 48, was last seen in the Geneva Road neighborhood on Thursday, October 7th, and her whereabouts are still unknown.

“Gaynor is Caucasian, 5ft 1in tall, of medium build, with long black hair, brown eyes, and a Liverpool accent. She is 5ft 1in tall, of medium build, with long black hair, brown eyes, and talks with a Liverpool accent.

“Her left hand has the letters ‘SB’ and the word ‘Kevin’ tattooed on it, as well as the phrase ‘Kevin’ and a heart on her neck.

“Gaynor was last seen wearing a black hooded top and pajama bottoms.

“Gaynor is well-connected in the Kensington and Anfield neighborhoods. Please contact us via our form https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ if you see Gaynor. ” You can also contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Missing People on 116 000.”