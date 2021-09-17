An appeal has been issued for a missing 59-year-old man from St Helens.

Merseyside Police have launched an appeal for information on 59-year-old David Donnelly’s whereabouts.

On Wednesday (September 15), at 8:30 p.m., David vanished from his house in Moss Bank, St Helens.

He is characterized as white, 5ft 7in tall, exceedingly slender, unkempt short brown hair, and blue eyes. Unfortunately, there is no photo of David available from the police department.

Officers are growing concerned about his well-being.

If you have seen David or have any information that may lead to his location, there are several methods to contact authorities to assist:

999 or 101 is the number to dial. Send a direct message (DM) to @MerPolCC on Twitter. Visit the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ page on Facebook.

Alternatively, dial 116 000 to contact the Missing People organization.