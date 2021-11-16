An apology from a Tory councillor, a warning to dog owners, and a viral Scouse grandmother.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

After a tweet mocking the Liverpool terror attack was sent from his account, a Conservative councillor has apologized.

Paul Nickerson, a Conservative councillor in Yorkshire’s East Riding, posted the tweet.

The photograph has sparked outrage online, prompting Cllr Nickerson to make an apology.

“I would want to apologise for a political tweet published from my account yesterday that has hurt several people, and I wholeheartedly apologise to everybody affected,” he said.

After suspicious stickers appeared outside homes with dogs, pet owners are being cautioned to be cautious.

Many people are concerned that the little stickers are a tool for criminals to target homes with family pets in Merseyside.

One concerned dog owner, who claims to have discovered a blue sticker on her door, explained: “This was on my door when I awoke this morning.

“It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced before. I definitely wrote on the Crimewatch group just to warn other pet owners and check if anybody else has had a similar experience.” After a video of her jiving in her grandmother Joan’s kitchen went viral, a woman from Liverpool expressed her surprise.

Actress Saffron McConville posted a video of herself jive dancing to Bill Haley & The Comets’ “Rock Around The Clock” in front of her pleased grandmother Joan on the popular social networking platform TikTok two weeks ago.

Saffron explained: “Nan has been teaching me since I was a child. She’d play songs by the Drifters, James Brown, Chubby Checker, Bill Haley, and Elvis Presley, among others. We’d dance for hours until my mother got home from work or I’d entertain her while she drank her tea.

“I believe my nana is glad that I followed a profession in the arts because it is what she encouraged me to do.”