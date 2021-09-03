An anti-vax group sent a suspicious item to a Liverpool University professor.

Anti-vaxxers delivered a suspicious item to a Liverpool University professor, with the phrase “Calum kills wildlife for fun.”

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), described a “very unpleasant” experience.

He also claimed that during the coronavirus pandemic, experts advising the government received suspicious items from those who believe they are “making wrong decisions.”

In the last year, the professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, as well as other experts, has been interviewed on television and radio about the situation with coronavirus in the UK.

During that period, he and other scientists “attracted unwelcome attention,” he claimed.

He was asked about the topic during a webcast held by the Royal Society of Medicine.

“You’ve been targeted by the anti-vax group, haven’t you?” questioned Professor Roger Kirby, the society’s president and the session’s host.

“Didn’t someone say something along the lines of “Calum murders wildlife for fun…”?”

“We are fortunate that the police are willing to hearing from us and that there is strong liaison support for us when these threats are made,” Prof Semple said.

“That was a really heinous incident.

“Since then, there have been others, as well as suspicious packages addressed to Sage members and myself.

“This comes from both ends of the spectrum: individuals who believe we’re making horrible judgments and don’t realize Sage isn’t a decision-making body.”

He emphasized that scientists who advise the government are there to answer “exam questions from ministers, chief scientific officers, or top medical officers,” as well as provide their best estimates.

“I’ve never gone to a Sage meeting where we sat around drinking coffee and said, ‘wouldn’t it be a jolly fine idea if we closed the pubs?’” he explained.

“That dialogue has never taken place, and it will never take place.

“It’s about determining what is the likely contribution of development vs schools versus large matches, and then presenting a menu of potential consequences, and then it’s up to politicians to make the selections, but we’re.”

