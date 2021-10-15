An anti-mask pastor has been ordered to preach science and pay a $23,000 fine.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Street Church Ministries in Alberta, Canada, has a history of organizing religious services that violate COVID-19 regulations. Justice Adam Germain of the Court of Queen’s Bench ordered last week that, in addition to probation and a $23,000 fine, Pawlowski must also mention that most scientific viewpoints contradict what he asserts while preaching.

After being found in contempt of court, his brother Dawid and Christopher Scott, the owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe, were also given court rulings.

“They are on the wrong side of science,” Germain told the CBC. “They’re also out of touch with common sense.” Artur is likely to pay a $23,000 fine and will be on probation for 18 months, according to CBC. Dawid, his brother, will pay $10,000 and serve a year on condition. Scott will pay $20,000 and will be on probation for 18 months. Medical or scientific evidence must also be conveyed to audiences in their lectures or sermons. The brothers’ employment with the ministry would not count toward their probation hours, which must involve community service at a homeless shelter, food bank, or charity.

Germain also advised them to use language like “I am conscious that the ideas I am presenting to you may not be shared by medical experts,” according to the publication.

According to its website, Street Church Ministries proclaims the gospel on the steps of City Hall. The organization envisions a Street Church “in every city and town in Canada and around the world,” according to its website. According to Germain, Scott and the Pawlowskis “have contributed to this ominous health issue,” according to the CBC. As a result, individuals began to “question the legitimacy of the pandemic,” according to Germain. He claimed that the Pawlowski brothers “reveled” in their detentions. When it came to Artur, Germain stated, “He has a deep wish that I martyr him.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Artur was cited multiple times for violating limits.

According to a May story in Washington Newsday, the pastor allegedly scheduled a church service that disobeyed social distancing rules by not requiring guests to wear masks. Artur and Dawid were both detained.

"Artur Pawlowski and Dawid Pawlowski have both been arrested and accused with organizing an illegal as a result of the Saturday service continuing."