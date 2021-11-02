An American woman who was convicted of murdering her mother in Indonesia is on her way back to the United States.

Heather Mack, 26, of Chicago, who was 19 at the time of her mother’s death, was caught on a hotel surveillance video arguing with her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, shortly before the murder, according to Bali police.

Mack’s mother, affluent socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack, found out Mack was pregnant and insulted the couple, leading to a fight in which von Wiese-Mack strangled Schaefer, Schaefer testified in court. Schaefer then smacked her with a fruit bowl several times.

Mack was allegedly complicit in the crime by assisting in the packing of her mother’s body into a bag, according to the prosecution. In 2014, her mother’s remains was discovered in a suitcase at the St. Regis Bali resort.

The luggage was photographed and received national and international attention since it appeared to be too small to fit a human body.

Mack was released from prison on Friday and transported back to Chicago through Jakarta. She received a ten-year sentence with the possibility of early release if she complied with the terms of her probation. Schaefer is still serving an 18-year sentence in prison.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Stella Schaefer, Mack and Schaefer’s daughter, was born just before they were convicted in 2015. She was allowed to remain with her mother in her Kerobokan female jail cell until she was two, at which point Mack entrusted care of her young daughter to an Australian woman until her release.

Mack had not seen her daughter in over 20 months until she was released on Friday, when authorities banned jail visits due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mack had requested that the kid, who is now six years old, remain with her foster family in order to escape public attention in the United States, according to her attorney, Yulius Benyamin Seran. However, Indonesian officials refused.

“When their moms are deported, minors must be accompanied by their mothers. There is no policy that allows a woman to leave her child here if she is under the age of eighteen “Amrizal, the chief of the Bali immigration office, said as much.

Mack’s sentence was reduced by 34 months as a result of reductions that are sometimes awarded to prisoners on major holidays for good behavior. This is a condensed version of the information.