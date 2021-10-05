An American man is pleading with Iran to release his ailing father, and he wants the White House to intervene.

An Iranian-American man’s son is pleading with Iran to release his dying father from prison, and he’s asking the White House to intervene.

According to his son, Babak, and the family’s lawyer, Jared Genser, Baquer Namazi, 84, requires immediate surgery to relieve a major blockage in the primary artery supplying blood to his brain.

According to the Associated Press, the possibly life-saving surgery must be performed within seven to ten days, sparking demands from the family and allies for Iran to free Baquer Namazi.

“My father has already squandered so much time. I’m pleading with Iran to allow him to spend whatever time he has left with his family,” Babak Namazi said to reporters on Monday.

In addition to their pleadings to Iran, Namazi’s family and allies are looking for aid elsewhere, including requesting direct action from President Joe Biden’s White House. The legal team also made a request to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health for assistance in getting the senior Namazi the medical care he requires.

Baquer Namazi, an Iranian-American dual national and former UNICEF representative, was arrested in Tehran in 2016 while attempting to secure the release of his son Siamak Namazi, a businessman who had been incarcerated in Iran months before. Both Namazis were sentenced to ten years in prison in Iran on trumped-up spying allegations, according to the US and the UN.

Baquer Namazi was granted medical furlough in 2018, and his sentence was later shortened to time served, although he has been denied permission to leave Iran. Siamak Namazi remains imprisoned in Iran’s notorious Evin prison, and his brother, Babak Namazi, renewed his demands for his release on Monday.

Baquer Namazi’s physicians have advised him to have surgery within the next seven to ten days to avoid a potentially fatal stroke, according to his son.

Genser stated, “The time for best efforts is over.” “Now is the moment to act.”

Given how preoccupied hospitals in Iran have been with treating COVID-19 patients, it is clear that the older Namazi will be sent outside of Iran for surgery.