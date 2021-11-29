An American family stranded in South Africa due to Omicron restrictions fights for their return to the United States.

A family from North Carolina is struggling to go back to the United States after being stranded in South Africa owing to the Omicron variant, which has caused travel restrictions in various nations.

After the COVID-19 epidemic halted her original plans, Lauren Kennedy Brady, her mother, daughter, and niece flew to Africa to fulfill one of her “bucket list” aspirations, according to WNCN-TV, a Raleigh-based television news station.

Brady claimed her family has been unable to locate a connecting flight back to Raleigh since several nations imposed travel restrictions on South Africa—where the Omicron variant was initially discovered—and its neighboring countries, according to WNCN.

Countries, including the United States, have imposed travel restrictions in the hopes of delaying the spread of the Omicron variety and providing scientists more time to research its ramifications.

Scientists continue to assess the variant’s hazard, but they are unsure how quickly it will spread, how effective immunizations will be against it, and whether it will cause more severe sickness than the other variants. On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated it as a type of concern.

The travel ban in the United States does not affect American citizens, who can still return home.

Brady has been trying to schedule a travel home since Friday, but has been unsuccessful, according to the station, due to a flurry of airline cancellations and difficulties locating a connecting connection.

“We went from having two flights to having zero flights, and then we probably booked ten flights in total,” Brady said to the television station. “It smacked us in the face like a ton of bricks, and every other traveler is going through the same thing right now. Those borders have just slammed shut, definitely causing a lot of disruption and confusion.” According to WNCN, Brady claimed her family is sleeping in a Johannesburg hotel room while they wait for a flight because they are fully vaccinated and recently tested negative.

“It’s changing hour by hour,” she continued, “and countries are closing their borders to people who don’t have a European passport.”

Despite the fact that more nations are imposing travel restrictions on South Africa, some world leaders have denounced the move. The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of the country.