An ambulance transporting a patient was struck by a suspected drunk motorist.

Police were summoned to the site of the incident on Langshaw Lea in Netherley in the early hours of Friday, October 1.

Following the crash, a 29-year-old woman from Halewood was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to officers, she blew 54 on a breathalyzer while the legal limit is 35.

There was a patient in the ambulance at the time, but no injuries were recorded.

The damaged ambulance, glass, debris strewn over the road, and an empty wheelchair are all visible in photos from the scene.

“Drink driver crashed with an ambulance, which is now off the road for repair and was transporting a patient at the time,” one officer tweeted about the incident.

“The driver has been detained. I’m sure you can relate to our dissatisfaction with this one.

“In prison, our drunk driver has blew 54. The legal age limit is 35.

“They’ll be charged first thing in the morning, given a court date, and a mandatory driving ban.”

“We were notified just before 2 a.m. today, Friday 1st October, to reports of a road traffic incident between a Peugeot car and an ambulance on Langshaw Lea in Netherley,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The driver of the automobile, a 29-year-old Halewood woman, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

“At this time, the woman is being held in jail.

“There have been no reports of injuries, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.”