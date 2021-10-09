An ambitious firefighter who was waiting for a taxi was slain by a man.

On a night out in Liverpool’s city center, a guy confesses to killing aspiring firefighter Duncan Browne.

Mr Browne, 23, was assaulted on Hanover Street in the early hours of July 4th this year while waiting for a cab.

The teenage Everton supporter from Kirkby had heart arrest and died the next day in hospital accompanied by his family.

Michael McLoughlin, 36, of Old Swan’s Torus Road, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but disputed the allegation of murder today.

Terrence Kerwin, 34, of no known address, was charged with both murder and manslaughter and pled not guilty.

Both men appeared in Liverpool Crown Court via video link from HMP Altcourse this morning.

Before they entered their pleas, prosecutor John Benson, QC, requested that the alternative charge of manslaughter be added to the indictment.

He called it a “very tragic case,” and said a trial had been scheduled for January 4 of next year, with a seven-day trial expected.

Mrs Justice Amanda Yip of the High Court remanded both McLoughlin and Kerwin in custody until their trial next year.

Duncan had “every right” to return home safely following a night out with his buddies, according to detectives probing his murder.

On Saturday, July 3, the little Everton fan went out to watch England’s 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine at Euro 2020.

He and his pals were attempting to hail a taxi home from a taxi stop on Hanover Street, near the City Buffet restaurant and Brooks Alley, when he was attacked at around 3.30 a.m., according to police.

Flowers, balloons, and football scarves, as well as a succession of heartfelt memorials to Mr Browne, were left at the scene after his death.

Liverpool FC flags were replaced with Everton flags above his local bar, the Kingfisher, in an outpouring of sadness.

John Browne, his grandfather, described him as a “warm-hearted, respectable young man who aspired to be a firefighter.”

The Edge Hill University sports science graduate grew up in Kirkby, where he attended St Peter and St Paul primary school and subsequently All Saints secondary school.

He was a huge Coldplay fan and a "crazy Everton supporter," having been named after Blues hero Duncan Ferguson.