An ‘amazing’ 18-year-old man died after falling from a local bridge.

Locals have named a ‘wonderful’ 18-year-old who died after falling from a bridge in Runcorn.

On Sunday, August 15, around 4.55 a.m., the teen perished after falling from the Queensway flyover.

He was treated by paramedics on the spot and transferred to Aintree University Hospital, but doctors were unable to rescue him, and he died shortly after.

In local tributes, the 18-year-old was identified as Ryan Swales, with pals claiming he worked at Iceland in Wigan.

Ryan was praised as a “wonderful” and “hardworking” man who “would do anything for anyone,” according to tributes.

“Truly terrible, such a nice child, another taken too soon from his family and our little community,” Rhianne Worth remarked. “Thinking of his entire family and circle of friends.”

“Heartbreaking, RIP Ryan,” the West Bank Football Club said. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and your friends.”

“Omg bless him soar high young man forever young,” Kerry Black added. My heartfelt condolences to your bereaved family and friends. Please keep an eye on your parents and give them the fortitude they will need to face each day without you.”

“Ryan was only 18 years old, tremendously smart, and hardworking,” Matt Fagan said. I can’t fathom how his parents, sister, and younger brother must be feeling.”

“How tragic, the poor young man,” Steven Shanley added. May he rest in peace. Condolences to his entire family and circle of friends. “My thoughts are with everyone who witnessed this, as well as the emergency services.”

Lisa Noscoe created a GoFundMe page after Ryan’s death with the goal of earning £5,000 for the 18-year-funeral. old’s

“Ryan Swales was an incredible 18-year-old!” said the GoFundMe page. He was a wonderful person who was loving, honest, and full of life! His family is distraught because he went out on a night out and did not return home!

“From a young age, he worked hard, and you may recognize him from his work in Iceland, Widnes.

“Ryan would do anything for anyone, and he impacted so many people’s hearts! We all want to do whatever we can to assist his family in honoring his life. Ryan, rest in peace.

“No parent should be responsible for their child’s burial arrangements. Nothing anyone can do can bring Ryan back.” “The summary comes to an end.”